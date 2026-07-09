Adecco in the green, Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy

Adecco is up 1.6% at around CHF 16.5 in early trading in Zurich, following a recommendation upgrade from Deutsche Bank, which moves from 'hold' to 'buy', with a price target unchanged at CHF 22, in a note devoted to European human resources services stocks.

'Confidence in global recruitment markets remains fragile, with the United States providing the clearest source of growth,' the German bank notes, which also reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on PageGroup despite cutting its price target from 260 to 210 pence.



'Uncertainty in the Middle East has added an additional reason for companies to delay hiring and, although the impact has been less severe than expected, we believe the prospect of a broad-based recovery in the labor market remains limited,' it warns.