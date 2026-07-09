Adecco in the green, Deutsche Bank upgrades to buy
Adecco is up 1.6% at around CHF 16.5 in early trading in Zurich, following a recommendation upgrade from Deutsche Bank, which moves from 'hold' to 'buy', with a price target unchanged at CHF 22, in a note devoted to European human resources services stocks.
'Confidence in global recruitment markets remains fragile, with the United States providing the clearest source of growth,' the German bank notes, which also reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on PageGroup despite cutting its price target from 260 to 210 pence.
'Uncertainty in the Middle East has added an additional reason for companies to delay hiring and, although the impact has been less severe than expected, we believe the prospect of a broad-based recovery in the labor market remains limited,' it warns.
Adecco Group AG, formerly Adecco S.A., provides human resource (HR) services. The Company's services include temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition. It operates through two business lines: Staffing and Solutions. The Staffing business line includes General Staffing, which includes Office and Industrial, and Professional Staffing, which includes Information Technology, Engineering and Technical, Finance and Legal, and Medical and Science. The Solutions business line includes Business Process Outsourcing, which includes Managed Service Programs, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Vendor Management System, and Career Transition and Talent Development, which includes outplacement, career development, change management solutions, training and consulting. Its segments include France, North America, UK & Ireland, Germany & Austria, Japan, Italy, Benelux, Nordics, Iberia, Australia & New Zealand, Switzerland, Emerging Markets and Lee Hecht Harrison.
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