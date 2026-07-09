'Confidence in global recruitment markets remains fragile, with the United States providing the clearest source of growth,' the German bank notes, which also reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on PageGroup despite cutting its price target from 260 to 210 pence.

'Uncertainty in the Middle East has added an additional reason for companies to delay hiring and, although the impact has been less severe than expected, we believe the prospect of a broad-based recovery in the labor market remains limited,' it warns.