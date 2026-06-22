Adidas Enters the Safety Footwear Market

Adidas said Monday that it is entering the personal protective equipment market, announcing the launch of a new line of safety shoes developed with GLO Brands, a subsidiary of British professional hygiene products group Bunzl.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/22/2026 at 08:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The collection, dubbed adidas Pro Work, includes nine models, including two designed for women, for a range of sectors including logistics, manufacturing and transportation.



The shoes, which carry professional ESD certification, contain no metal, making them suitable for sensitive environments. They also feature a puncture-resistant insole, a fiberglass toe cap and a cushioned midsole, helping reduce fatigue.



Some models are also equipped with a pressure-balancing system that cushions the midfoot and relieves pressure during prolonged kneeling or squatting.



The collection will be available starting in August through selected retailers and distributors in European markets, priced between €100 and €150.



GLO is Bunzl's unit dedicated to personal protective equipment and safety gear.



At 2:20 p.m., adidas shares were down 1.2%, versus a 0.2% gain for the DAX index. The STOXX index for the European consumer products sector was down 1.1% at the same time.