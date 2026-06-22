Adidas said Monday that it is entering the personal protective equipment market, announcing the launch of a new line of safety shoes developed with GLO Brands, a subsidiary of British professional hygiene products group Bunzl.
The collection, dubbed adidas Pro Work, includes nine models, including two designed for women, for a range of sectors including logistics, manufacturing and transportation.
The shoes, which carry professional ESD certification, contain no metal, making them suitable for sensitive environments. They also feature a puncture-resistant insole, a fiberglass toe cap and a cushioned midsole, helping reduce fatigue.
Some models are also equipped with a pressure-balancing system that cushions the midfoot and relieves pressure during prolonged kneeling or squatting.
The collection will be available starting in August through selected retailers and distributors in European markets, priced between €100 and €150.
GLO is Bunzl's unit dedicated to personal protective equipment and safety gear.
At 2:20 p.m., adidas shares were down 1.2%, versus a 0.2% gain for the DAX index. The STOXX index for the European consumer products sector was down 1.1% at the same time.
adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows:
- shoes (57.4%);
- clothing (35.3%);
- sports equipment (7.3%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc.
At the end of 2025, the products are marketed through a network of 2,022 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (33%), North America (20.5%), China (14.7%), Latin America (11.8%), Japan and South Korea (5.9%), and Others (14.1%).
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