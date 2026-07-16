Adidas Falls on the Market Despite a 100% In-House World Cup Final

Adidas shares were sharply lower on Thursday on the Frankfurt stock exchange, despite the prospect on Sunday evening of a World Cup final pitting two national teams sponsored by the German sportswear group, Argentina and Spain, a first-of-its-kind matchup that promises strong jersey sales for the three-stripes brand in the days and weeks ahead.

Around 3:00 p.m., adidas shares were down 1.9% at less than €179.5, underperforming Frankfurt's DAX index, which was off about 1% at the same time.



Last night, Argentina snatched qualification at the death against England, while Spain had comfortably dispatched France on Tuesday night, a double success for adidas against Nike, which kitted out the two losing teams.



It must be said that the soccer World Cup has already provided a meaningful boost to adidas, with the stock rising sharply from its April lows on hopes tied to the tournament's impact. From its low of €130.85 hit on April 7, the stock has rebounded by more than 37%.



Analysts note that the event's impact is exceeding the most conservative initial forecasts that sought to gauge the potential positive spillovers from the tournament.



While the most cautious initial projections, on the order of $1bn to $1.5bn, included only sales directly tied to the competition (such as official match balls and jerseys), it now appears that the brand is benefiting from a broader upturn linked to a more global 'halo' effect that would be reflected in particular in its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales channels.



Recent sector indicators confirm this underlying trend. Looking only at online data, adidas is clearly outpacing its rivals with a stunning 66% jump in web traffic in June, according to Similarweb, a performance well above that of rival Nike, which has nevertheless returned to growth (+12% year over year) thanks to a temporary World Cup-related windfall.



This advantage is also evident in discounting policy. When it comes to promotions, Nike is certainly more disciplined than Puma, but remains more aggressive on price cuts than adidas, which is therefore managing to protect its margins.