adidas announced its preliminary results for Q3 2025 today.



The group recorded 12% growth for the Adidas brand, with total sales of €6.63bn. This is the highest figure ever recorded for a single quarter.



The group recorded double-digit growth across all markets, product divisions, categories, and channels.



Its gross margin improved by 0.5 point to 51.8% during the quarter (2024: 51.3%). Operating profit improved significantly to €736m (2024: €598m). The operating margin for Q3 reached 11.1% (2024: 9.3%).



adidas has raised its forecast for FY 2025. The company continues to expect double-digit revenue growth for the adidas brand. Taking into account Yeezy sales, revenue is now expected to increase by around 9% (compared to a single-digit increase).



Operating profit is now expected to increase to around €2.0bn (compared to between €1.7bn and €1.8bn).



Following this announcement, the stock opened the session down nearly 2%.