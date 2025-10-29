In Q3 2025, adidas brand sales increased by 12% compared to the previous year, or more than €700m.



Revenue reached a record level of €6,630m (compared to €6,438m in 2024) over the quarter.



Gross margin increased by 0.5 point to 51.8% in Q3 (compared to 51.3% in 2024). Net income from continuing operations rose 3% to €482m (compared to €469m in 2024), resulting in basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations of €2.57 (€2.44 in 2024).



Revenue for the adidas brand increased by 14% in the first nine months of 2025, to more than €2.2bn, reaching €18,735m (€17,718m in 2024).



Net income from continuing operations increased by 52% to €1,293m (€851m in 2024), while basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to €7.04.



Operating profit is now expected to increase to around €2.0bn (compared to between €1.7bn and €1.8bn).



Taking into account Yeezy sales in the previous year (around €650m in 2024), revenue is now expected to increase by around 9% (compared to a high single-digit increase).