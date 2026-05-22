Adidas shares are one of the top performers on the DAX index Friday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as the German sportswear giant benefits from a bullish outlook issued by Jefferies analysts.

In late morning trading the stock was up 2.5% at over €154.6, its highest level since late February. Meanwhile, the DAX is down 0.5%.



Jefferies reiterated its "buy" rating on the stock this morning, with a target price of €190, implying 28% upside potential.



From vintage fashion to running, product momentum accelerates



In a note titled "From suspicion... to execution... to redemption," the US broker noted a renewed investor appetite for repositioning in the stock.



While acknowledging that the Middle East crisis and its impact on inflation present additional headwinds for the group, particularly in Europe, the broker stated that it is encouraged by the acceleration of the sportswear manufacturer's product pipeline, a dynamic that warrants a closer look at the shares.



Beyond the global rollout of the Originals retro range following its success in China, the strengthening of the running portfolio justifies investor interest in the case, Jefferies believes, especially given a 2027 P/E ratio of just 12.5x.