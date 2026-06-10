Adidas is posting one of the strongest gains on the DAX 40 index in Frankfurt this Wednesday morning following a note from RBC, which argues that the German sportswear manufacturer's valuation is disconnected from its growth prospects.

The Canadian broker has therefore upgraded the stock from "sector perform" to "outperform," raising its corresponding target price from €170 to €210.



In early trading the shares were up about 1%, after opening with a 1.5% gain, outperforming the German blue-chip index (+0.2%) at the same time.



RBC, which had downgraded the stock last January, believes the group enjoys strong earnings visibility thanks to the current momentum in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations, which include sales from its own retail stores and e-commerce business.



Undervalued financial momentum



The broker explains that Adidas hence boasts high growth forecasts, with EPS expected to rise by over 25% p.a. over the next three fiscal years. Meanwhile, its market valuation, characterized by a 2027e P/E of 13x, is trading below historical levels, both in absolute and relative terms.



Given its market share gains in both footwear and apparel, RBC says it expects the group to eventually upwardly revise its financial targets for FY 2026.



In this context, the broker has raised its FY 2027 revenue and EPS estimates by 1% and 3% respectively.



The stock is up 0.5% YTD.