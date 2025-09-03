Adidas shares climbed on Wednesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, boosted by a favorable opinion from Jefferies analysts, who consider the sharp correction suffered by the stock in recent months to be exaggerated.



At 1:50 p.m., the sports equipment manufacturer's stock was up over 3.2%, by far the strongest rise in the sluggish DAX (+0.3%).



In a note released this morning, the US broker said that the recent fall in adidas' share price did not take into account the increased diversification of its growth drivers, starting with the brand's rise in football, a fast-growing segment, a trend that it believes will be further supported by the 2026 World Cup.



Jefferies also believes that investor concerns about excessive dependence on the vintage-inspired Terrace sportswear range, which is approaching maturity, appear exaggerated.



In its view, the historically low multiple of around 16x expected earnings in 2026 (P/E), which is a valuation low by all relative measures, overlooks the potentially very positive implications of tariffs and the weakening of the greenback on adidas' competitive position, as the company generates only 20% of its revenue in the US, but sources 100% of its supplies in dollars.



The broker has therefore upgraded the stock from "hold" to "buy" with a target price increased from €220 to €250.