UBS reiterates its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €274 ahead of its Q3 results. This target price represents a 51% upside potential for the German sporting goods supplier's stock.



"The acceleration in the third quarter should demonstrate that adidas' momentum remains intact and could continue into 2026," UBS said.



In the summary of its note, the broker explains that a visit to adidas' headquarters "reinforced its confidence in the company's ability to outperform its sector over the next few years."



Despite external volatility and macroeconomic risks, the company has confirmed its forecasts for 2025. Adidas plans to continue gaining market share and increasing sales at constant exchange rates at a high single-digit rate in 2025.



Adidas expects its operating profit to rise to between €1.7bn and €1.8bn in 2025.