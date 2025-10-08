adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows: - shoes (59%); - clothing (34.7%); - sports equipment (6.3%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc. At the end of 2024, the products are marketed through a network of 1,933 stores worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32%), North America (21.7%), China (14.7%), Latin America (11.7%), Japan and South Korea (5.9%) and other (14%).