UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Adidas shares, with a target price maintained at €274, which represents 47% upside potential for the German sporting goods supplier's stock.
The broker says that the market may be premature in pricing in the end of Adidas's outperformance, as the growing contribution of new franchises could boost confidence and generate significant upside potential.
Adidas: UBS remains confident in stock's potential
Published on 10/08/2025 at 05:04 am EDT
