Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL) demonstrated industry-leading diversification and expanding digital capabilities, with continued momentum across its core businesses and platforms. The company's enhanced AI-powered customer engagement and strategic channel expansion position it strongly for scalable growth.

Published on 12/03/2025

ABCL was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with a comprehensive portfolio of loans, investments, insurance and payments across India. The company operates through two segments, including Lending and Investing and others.

AI-powered future

ABCL launched its next-generation AI-powered features on its flagship platform, reestablishing the company's AI-first strategy. This includes Gen AI Assist tools like Sales Assist, Service Assist, Audit Assist, and voice bots, aiming to redefine customer journeys and automate processes, boosting productivity. SimpliFi, Protection Amplified, and ConseQuest are some of the key innovations made, offering personal assistance, goal planning, insurance solutions and policy decoding. The launch places ABCL for operational efficiency, scalable growth and improved customer experience.

Consistent growth trend

ABCL has posted a revenue CAGR of 17.9% over FY 22-25, reaching INR 295bn, driven by strong growth in premiums, rising AUM across segments, and accelerating digital expansion. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 33.3%, reaching INR 63.4bn, with margins expanding from 12.0% to 15.6%.

Over FY 22-25, cash and cash equivalent more than doubled from INR 20.5bn to INR 43.3bn. In addition, ROE improved from 10.3% to 11.1%.

Over H1 26, the company experienced steady revenue growth, fueled by robust performance across lending, insurance, and digital platforms. In addition, ABCL witnessed solid AUM growth complemented by increased life insurance and health insurance premiums and branch expansion in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns. However, the PAT margin contracted by 450bp to 20.3%.

In comparison, L&T Finance Limited, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 20.2% to reach INR 77.5bn over FY 22-25. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 3.5% to INR 59.6bn, with the margin contracting from 81.8% to 59.9%.

Robust stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of 75.2%, albeit below those of the L&T stock, which delivered returns of 107.2%.



ABCL is currently trading at a P/E of 23.3x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of INR 15.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12x, but lower than that of L&T (P/E of 24.9x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 40.1x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of INR 65.9bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 20.1x and L&T's 26.2x.

ABCL is monitored by 11 analysts, all of whom have 'Buy' ratings, with an average target price of INR 361, implying 1.5% upside potential from its current price.



These views are further supported by an anticipated EBIT CAGR of 17.1% over FY 25-28, reaching INR 101.8bn, with its margin expanding by 355bp to 19.2%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 21.9% to INR 60.3bn. In comparison, for L&T, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 18.5% and a net profit CAGR of 21.9% over FY 25-28.

Overall, ABCL delivered resilient growth and strategic evolution, leveraging smart innovation across core segments and digital platforms. With advances in customer engagement through AI, the company remains well positioned for sustained performance in India's dynamic financial services sector. However, it may face risks from rising regulatory complexity, technological disruptions, and potential asset quality deterioration, which may impact profitability and operational resilience.