ADNOCD is no longer just the UAE's biggest fuel stop-it is fast becoming the Gulf's defining mobility and roadside retail platform, firing off record profits, a surging non-fuel engine, and an ambitious push from Abu Dhabi to Saudi highways as it rewrites what a service station can be.

ADNOCD sits in a rare, sweet spot in modern mobility, serving as a fuel retailer, convenience-store operator, and emerging roadside real-estate platform. With the UAE's GDP projected to grow 4.9% in 2025 and 5.3% in 2026, driven by diversification, tourism, and logistics, ADNOCD's forecourt network captures the nation's pulse, reflecting daily commutes, logistics, airport runs, tourist trips, coffee stops, and refuels in real time.

Dominating the landscape, ADNOCD is the UAE's leading fuel and convenience powerhouse with over 550 service stations and 280+ stores across all seven Emirates. Planning to expand to 1,150 stations by 2028, ADNOCD is aggressively growing in Saudi Arabia and Egypt with 240+ acquired sites. This extensive network, including fleet fuels, lubricants, car washes, and EV charging hubs, transforms pit stops into daily rituals for millions.

Twin-Engine growth strategy

ADNOCD's massive scale drives its success, combining strong procurement, AI-driven productivity, and brand loyalty to attract daily drivers. The company is expanding its offerings with ADNOCD Rewards, which has seen a 20% membership increase to 2.5 million users and offers 120+ perks. Additionally, gourmet Oases and The Hub's 30 mega-sites are redefining roadside experiences.

Growth is accelerating: ADNOCD is on track to exceed its 2025 targets with 85 new stations in the 9M 25, including 72 in Saudi Arabia. By year-end, they aim for 90-100 new stations, with 80-90 in Saudi Arabia, and plan to reach 1,150 total stations by 2028, a 15% increase from previous goals. The Hub by ADNOC will launch six lifestyle hubs by the end of 2025, blending EV chargers, dining, and fitness, with 90% pre-leased at debut sites like Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi.

Despite global oil demand slowing, the UAE's economy is projected to grow by 4.9% in 2025 and 5.3% in 2026, driven by commutes, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, and population growth. ADNOCD aims to protect its fuel profits while increasing non-fuel revenue, with a 15% gross profit jump and double transactions by 2030. The company is future-proofing through digital and EV initiatives, turning Abu Dhabi corniches and Saudi highways into profitable ventures.

Cash machine

ADNOC Distribution ignited Q3 25 with record-breaking fervor, achieving its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of 319 million USD—a scorching 15.9% y/y increase. Net profit surged by an impressive 21.5% y/y, reaching USD 221m. This remarkable performance was fueled by relentless momentum in non-fuel retail, which saw a 14.7% y/y growth in gross profit and a 10.2% y/y spike in transactions, totaling 39.6 million over the 9M 25.

Despite softer oil prices, volume gains kept the fire burning. Over the 9M 25, EBITDA climbed 12.0% to USD 885m, while net profit soared 15.6% to USD 579m, solidifying ADNOC Distribution's unyielding drive amid network expansions.

ADNOCD has quietly become one of the ADX’s most reliable cash machines, wiring USD 700m of dividends to shareholders for 2024 alone, and a yield of just over 6%. Anchored by a 2024–2028 dividend policy that promises at least USD 700m a year or 75% of net profit, whichever is higher, the stock reads like a bond with upside.

Navigating challenges

ADNOCD is transforming from a simple petrol pump into the control center of Gulf mobility. With record EBITDA, double-digit profit growth, and increasing dividends, the company is thriving. Its expansion into Saudi Arabia, The Hub mega sites, and a growing non-fuel sector are shaping its future as a fuel retailer, convenience store operator, and real estate platform.

However, ADNOCD faces significant challenges. Market volatility affects oil prices and margins, supply chain disruptions impact fuel imports, and environmental regulations require costly shifts to EV infrastructure. Cybersecurity threats target digital pumps and loyalty apps, while financial constraints strain capital expenditures during expansion. These factors test ADNOCD's operational resilience and profitability.