On Wednesday Adobe disclosed an agreement to acquire online marketing platform Semrush for $1.9bn. The all-cash deal sets an offer price of $12 per share, a substantial premium over Tuesday's close of $6.76. The announcement triggered over a 70% surge in Semrush's stock, while Adobe shares fell about 2% on the market. The closing of the acquisition is expected in H1 2026.

Founded around SEO tools, Semrush went public in 2021 and counts Amazon and TikTok among its key clients. For Adobe, this move aims to strengthen its offering for marketers, especially amid the rise of generative artificial intelligence. The company believes brand visibility is rapidly evolving and that leveraging new technologies is essential to maintain relevance.

Adobe, known for its creative software like Photoshop, is expanding its AI initiatives, including intelligent assistants for Reader and Acrobat. This acquisition comes amid a climate of uncertainty for SaaS platforms, facing waning investor confidence and heightened AI competition. Last year, Adobe abandoned its $20bn takeover bid for Figma due to regulatory obstacles.