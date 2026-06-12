The group views AI as a primary lever to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive market. Solutions integrating artificial intelligence have taken center stage in its strategy, as new entrants seek to gain market share in the creative and productivity software sectors.

Adobe also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Durn. Effective June 15, Steve Day, the current Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, will serve as interim CFO. This transition comes just months after the announcement of the CEO's future departure. Dan Durn will join Marvell Technology, where he will also serve as CFO for the specialist in AI-focused semiconductors.