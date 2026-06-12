Adobe raises guidance despite shift in financial leadership

Adobe has raised its annual revenue forecast, betting on the robust adoption of its artificial intelligence tools to drive growth. The software giant now expects full-year revenue between $26.5bn and $26.6bn, up from its previous estimate of $25.9bn to $26.1bn. Despite this improved outlook, it's shares fell about 6% following the release of the results.

The group views AI as a primary lever to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive market. Solutions integrating artificial intelligence have taken center stage in its strategy, as new entrants seek to gain market share in the creative and productivity software sectors.



Adobe also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Durn. Effective June 15, Steve Day, the current Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, will serve as interim CFO. This transition comes just months after the announcement of the CEO's future departure. Dan Durn will join Marvell Technology, where he will also serve as CFO for the specialist in AI-focused semiconductors.