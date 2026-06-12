Adobe raises guidance despite shift in financial leadership
Adobe has raised its annual revenue forecast, betting on the robust adoption of its artificial intelligence tools to drive growth. The software giant now expects full-year revenue between $26.5bn and $26.6bn, up from its previous estimate of $25.9bn to $26.1bn. Despite this improved outlook, it's shares fell about 6% following the release of the results.
The group views AI as a primary lever to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive market. Solutions integrating artificial intelligence have taken center stage in its strategy, as new entrants seek to gain market share in the creative and productivity software sectors.
Adobe also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Durn. Effective June 15, Steve Day, the current Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, will serve as interim CFO. This transition comes just months after the announcement of the CEO's future departure. Dan Durn will join Marvell Technology, where he will also serve as CFO for the specialist in AI-focused semiconductors.
Adobe Inc. specializes in the development of software for content design, publication and visual distribution. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- digital media software (74.3%): primarily creation, illustration, viewing, conversion and digital contents broadcasting;
- online marketing and business process management software (24.7%): web publishing, information security, business resources planning, document production management, application automation software, etc.;
- other (1%): software for high-definition printing, online training, etc.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of subscriptions (96.4%), sales of services (2.3%; consulting, training, maintenance and technical support services) and sales of products (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.7%), Americas (6.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.5%) and Asia/Pacific (14.1%).
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