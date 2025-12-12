Adocia: Heights Capital Management Exceeds 5%

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/12/2025 at 10:22 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Heights Capital Management, acting on behalf of CVI Investments, reported to the AMF that it crossed above the 5% thresholds of Adocia's share capital and voting rights on December 8, following a subscription to a capital increase.



The California-based asset management firm specified that it holds 1,262,626 Adocia shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 6.45% of the biopharmaceutical company's capital and 5.82% of its voting rights.