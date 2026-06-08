Adocia presents Phase 3 study data

The biopharmaceutical company released full results from its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in China in type 2 diabetic patients with BioChaperone Lispro during the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/08/2026 at 03:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Olivier Soula, CEO and co-founder of Adocia: 'Our Chinese partner Tonghua Dongbao reached a major milestone in 2025: the Phase 3 trial involving over 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes confirms the excellent performance of BioChaperone Lispro. For the first time, a prandial insulin has demonstrated superior glycemic control in type 2 diabetic patients across all three daily meals compared to Humalog, one of the world's most widely used prandial insulins'.



Adocia highlighted significant clinical advantages over Humalog: improved long-term glycemic control in patients on metformin or with HbA1c levels below 8.5%, and superior blood glucose control throughout the day and after each meal for the overall population.