Adocia presents Phase 3 study data
The biopharmaceutical company released full results from its Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in China in type 2 diabetic patients with BioChaperone Lispro during the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.
Published on 06/08/2026 at 03:03 am EDT
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Adocia highlighted significant clinical advantages over Humalog: improved long-term glycemic control in patients on metformin or with HbA1c levels below 8.5%, and superior blood glucose control throughout the day and after each meal for the overall population.