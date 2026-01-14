The analysts point to a challenging position for the group due to uncertainties surrounding the authorized rate of return under its industrial plan (Economic Regulation Agreement). The French Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) rejected the initial tariff proposal for 2026, and until a decision is issued—expected no earlier than April—Jefferies believes investors should remain cautious.
During a meeting on Monday, ADP reiterated its targets for the 2025 fiscal year. The company is aiming for current EBITDA growth above 7% and traffic growth between 2.5% and 4%. For its part, Jefferies forecasts current EBITDA growth of 7.5%.
The group also highlighted the impact of capacity limitations at Orly starting in August 2026. Air France has shifted part of its capacity to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, while Transavia and other airlines have taken over the freed-up slots.
Among the key points to watch, according to the American investment bank: any updates related to the ERA plan (ADP's response to the ART, an updated timeline, etc.), changes in capital expenditures compared to forecasts, particularly in Paris, 2026 traffic including the constraints at Orly in the second half of the year, as well as the outlook for TAV, the Turkish subsidiary, and the payment of its dividends.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2024, the Group handled more than 103 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 261 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (33.3%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (27.9%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (4.7%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (34.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
