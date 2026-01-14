ADP Falls After Cautious Note from Jefferies

ADP (-1.27%, at 108.80 euros) is losing ground after Jefferies lowered its price target to 126 euros from 134 previously, while maintaining its Hold recommendation.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/14/2026 at 08:48 am EST

The analysts point to a challenging position for the group due to uncertainties surrounding the authorized rate of return under its industrial plan (Economic Regulation Agreement). The French Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) rejected the initial tariff proposal for 2026, and until a decision is issued—expected no earlier than April—Jefferies believes investors should remain cautious.



During a meeting on Monday, ADP reiterated its targets for the 2025 fiscal year. The company is aiming for current EBITDA growth above 7% and traffic growth between 2.5% and 4%. For its part, Jefferies forecasts current EBITDA growth of 7.5%.



The group also highlighted the impact of capacity limitations at Orly starting in August 2026. Air France has shifted part of its capacity to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, while Transavia and other airlines have taken over the freed-up slots.



Among the key points to watch, according to the American investment bank: any updates related to the ERA plan (ADP's response to the ART, an updated timeline, etc.), changes in capital expenditures compared to forecasts, particularly in Paris, 2026 traffic including the constraints at Orly in the second half of the year, as well as the outlook for TAV, the Turkish subsidiary, and the payment of its dividends.