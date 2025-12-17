Analysts at the US bank downgraded their recommendation to "hold" from "buy," with a target price raised from €125 to €134.
Shortly before 11:00 a.m., the stock was down 0.7%, while the SBF 120 was up 0.1% at the same time.
In a research note, Jefferies believes that the upside potential for the stock is now limited, as the share price has risen significantly in recent times and is outperforming the market.
The firm also believes that the CRE project recently presented by the airport operator is uncertain and that its future results are not guaranteed given the significant capital expenditure that will have to be incurred to modernize its infrastructure.
As such, Jefferies believes that ADP's forecasts are optimistic and based on the best-case scenario, although increased political uncertainty could weigh on the share price.
These comments overshadowed its strong traffic figures for November, with the group carrying a total of 29.2 million passengers last month, up 5.9%, including 7.8 million for Paris Aéroport, an increase of 3.9%.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2024, the Group handled more than 103 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 261 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (33.3%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (27.9%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (4.7%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (34.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.