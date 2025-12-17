ADP falls after Jefferies downgrades its recommendation

ADP shares fell sharply on Wednesday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, penalized by a downgrade in Jefferies analysts' recommendation.

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/17/2025 at 05:13 am EST - Modified on 12/17/2025 at 05:19 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts at the US bank downgraded their recommendation to "hold" from "buy," with a target price raised from €125 to €134.



Shortly before 11:00 a.m., the stock was down 0.7%, while the SBF 120 was up 0.1% at the same time.



In a research note, Jefferies believes that the upside potential for the stock is now limited, as the share price has risen significantly in recent times and is outperforming the market.



The firm also believes that the CRE project recently presented by the airport operator is uncertain and that its future results are not guaranteed given the significant capital expenditure that will have to be incurred to modernize its infrastructure.



As such, Jefferies believes that ADP's forecasts are optimistic and based on the best-case scenario, although increased political uncertainty could weigh on the share price.



These comments overshadowed its strong traffic figures for November, with the group carrying a total of 29.2 million passengers last month, up 5.9%, including 7.8 million for Paris Aéroport, an increase of 3.9%.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.