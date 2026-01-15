In December, ADP recorded a 3% increase in its traffic, reaching a total of 29.4 million passengers. Focusing solely on the Paris airports, the growth was 3.2%, amounting to 8.6 million passengers. Consequently, over the entire year, the group welcomed 379 million people (+4.2%) across the airport platforms it manages, including 107 million (+3.4%) at Orly, Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, and Paris-Le Bourget.

ADP Group will release its 2025 annual results after the close of trading on February 18.