ADP has released its traffic figures for April 2026. Group traffic reached 29.1 million passengers, a decline of 4.9%, while Paris Aéroport traffic stood at 9.2 million passengers, down 1.3%.

Traffic in April 2026 continued to be impacted by flight schedule adjustments and access restrictions to certain airspaces.

The group is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and its potential consequences for air transport in the short, medium, and long term.

'At this stage, the effects remain uncertain, particularly regarding traffic shifts and the impact of rising fuel prices,' the group stated.