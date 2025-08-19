Aéroports de Paris (ADP) reported group traffic of 36.3 million passengers for July 2025, up slightly (+1.4%) y-o-y.
Parisian airports did better than the average - Paris Aéroport (i.e., Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports) reported 10.2 million passengers last month, up 3.5% y-o-y.
Thus, over the first seven months of 2025, the airport operator's traffic increased 4.5% to 215.4 million passengers at the group level, including a 4.3% increase to 61.6 million for Paris Aéroport.
Published on 08/19/2025 at 03:02 am EDT
