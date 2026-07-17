After a June marked by lower traffic at its Paris airports, Groupe ADP cut its annual forecast for traffic growth. The move is fueling fears of an upcoming revision to its 2026 financial targets, flagged by several analysts. By late morning, the stock was down nearly 2% in Paris.

Groupe ADP said last night that its overall traffic fell 1.4% in June, to 33.4 million passengers, with the decline reaching 3.2% for Paris Aeroport, at 9.4 million travelers.



For the full first half, group traffic totaled 179.2 million passengers, up 0.2%, while Paris Aeroport traffic rose 0.5%, to 51.6 million passengers. The group pointed in particular to the conflict in the Middle East, fuel prices, and various operational constraints at certain platforms.



In light of these factors, Groupe ADP revised its assumption for annual traffic growth in Paris to around 0.5% in 2026, versus a previous forecast of between 1.5% and 2.5%.



The group added that its 2026 financial targets would be 'reassessed and clarified' after its half-year results, due on July 29.



For Jefferies, this wording could be read as a sign of an upcoming downward revision to earnings forecasts.



That concern is shared by Egor Sonin, the analyst who covers the stock for AlphaValue, who believes it is 'a clear signal that a warning on EBITDA or profits could follow'.



In his view, the details ADP has published so far are not encouraging: Middle East traffic fell 16.3% in the first half, the load factor slipped to 84.7%, and aircraft movements in Paris declined 1.3% in June. 'The market should view 2026 as a year that is largely compromised for the Paris hub,' he said.



For its part, Jefferies nevertheless reaffirmed its 'hold' rating on the stock, with its price target unchanged at €121. The research house also notes that the 2026 EBITDA consensus is 4% to 5% below the group's current targets, but believes that ongoing uncertainty and a renewed rise in tensions in the Middle East will continue to weigh on the shares.