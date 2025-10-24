ADP shares were one of the biggest fallers on the SBF 120 index on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange following the publication of nine-month sales figures that came as no surprise, even though they were slightly above consensus expectations.



At noon, the stock was down 3.5%, while the SBF 120 was down just 0.4%.



The airport operator's consolidated revenue reached €5.04bn in the first nine months of 2025, up 9.4% y-o-y.



Revenue from the international segment and airport developments increased by 10% to €1.63bn.



While highlighting slightly better-than-expected performance, analysts also pointed to disappointing figures from the Extime hospitality division, which faced an unfavorable comparison basis following the 2024 Olympic Games.



In any case, investors' attention will mainly focus on the presentation, scheduled for December 10, of the proposed contract to support the preparation of a new Economic Regulation Contract (CRE), which will be followed the next day by an investor day, emphasize the teams at Jefferies.



We remain optimistic on this point, as it should improve visibility for investors and future profitability and remove a sword of Damocles that has long hung over the share price, the US broker concludes.