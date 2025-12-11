The Aéroports de Paris (ADP) stock posted one of the strongest gains on the SBF 120 index at the Paris Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, following the presentation last night of its upcoming Economic Regulation Contract (CRE), which is set to cover the 2027-2034 period.

The plan includes, among other measures, an unprecedented investment program totaling EUR8.4 billion--over EUR1 billion per year for eight years--aimed at creating additional passenger capacity and optimizing existing infrastructure.

This proposal, which is based on a moderate traffic growth assumption of 1.6% per year on average, also relies on an average tariff increase of 2.6%, in addition to changes in the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), over the period.

Furthermore, ADP states that the plan targets a convergence between the profitability of regulated invested capital (regulated ROCE) and the estimated weighted average cost of capital for this scope (regulated WACC), averaging 5.9% over the duration of the contract.

While analysts described the announcements as "unsurprising," some highlighted the positive surprise of the targeted cost savings plan amounting to EUR130 million by 2034, as well as the confirmation of a dividend payout of 60% of the group share of net income (RNPG), with a minimum set at three euros per share.

This contract project must now undergo a consultative review by the Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) scheduled for April 2026, followed by negotiations with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC), and then a binding opinion expected in November 2026.

ADP shares climbed 2.8% by around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday following these announcements, compared to a 0.4% gain for the SBF 120.