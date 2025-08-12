The European Commission has approved the acquisition of sole control of TBI Bank EAD (Bulgaria) by Advent International L.P. ('Advent') (United States).
The transaction mainly concerns the banking sector in Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market positions of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction.
The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger control procedure.
Advent: EU approves acquisition of TBI Bank EAD
Published on 08/12/2025 at 08:01 am EDT - Modified on 08/12/2025 at 08:01 am EDT
