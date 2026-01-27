Advicenne Boosted by New Marketing Authorization for Sibnayal in the Gulf

Launched from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou as part of the Pléiades Neo Next program, this deployment is expected to mark a strategic milestone for the manufacturer in the field of Earth observation.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/27/2026 at 04:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This program aims to consolidate Airbus's technological lead by offering a native resolution of around 20 centimeters. Fully funded and operated by the group's Defence and Space division, the project targets critical sectors such as military intelligence, precision agriculture, and disaster management.



According to Eric Even, Head of Digital Space at Airbus Defence and Space, this program "will further strengthen our standard of excellence in terms of quality, performance, and reliability to provide both imagery and geo-intelligence services."



Interoperability between existing and future constellations will enable increased revisit frequency, thus offering the capability for global monitoring several times a day. By optimizing its ground segment and its OneAtlas digital platform, the company is reducing the time between order and data delivery—a key competitive advantage for urgent missions.



Early in the morning, Airbus was down 0.4% on the Paris Stock Exchange.

