Advicenne secures its cash runway through the second quarter of 2027

Advicenne (a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and marketing innovative treatments for people living with rare kidney diseases) has secured a two-part financing package with a nominal amount of up to €3.8m through the issuance of bonds to Cemag Invest, Didier Laurens, Advicenne's chairman and CEO, and new investors Europe Offering and a fund managed by L1 Capital.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 02:11 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This financing extends Advicenne's financial visibility through the second quarter of 2027, as part of the ongoing safeguard proceedings. It gives the company the flexibility it needs to finalize the U.S. registration of ADV7103, its proprietary asset, for distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), and to complete its financial restructuring under the ongoing proceedings.



This financing consists of:



- a first bond loan in the form of straight bonds, for a nominal amount of up to €1.6m. These bonds will be subscribed by Cemag Invest, a long-standing Advicenne shareholder, Didier Laurens, Advicenne's CEO, and Europe Offering. In addition, the company will issue them share subscription warrants;



- and a second bond loan in the form of convertible bonds, for a nominal amount of up to €2.2m. These bonds will be subscribed by a fund managed by L1 Capital.



In connection with this financing, the company today completed an initial issuance of (i) straight bonds with a nominal amount of €400,000 and share subscription warrants and, in addition, (ii) convertible bonds with a nominal amount of €1.1m. The resulting total net cash inflow of €1.4m allows the company to approach the next milestones in the ongoing safeguard proceedings with confidence while continuing its strategic initiatives.