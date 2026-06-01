Advicenne soars as Likozam secures social security reimbursement

Advicenne shares are skyrocketing on the Paris Bourse (+49.03% to 1.304 euros) after obtaining reimbursement status for its Likozam product in France.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/01/2026 at 09:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The treatment, designed to address severe anxiety in adults and specific forms of epilepsy, has been added to the list of medicines reimbursable to social security beneficiaries and approved for use by hospitals and various public services.



This decision will terminate the 'Early Access' (APP) rebate mechanism, under which Advicenne was required to pay back up to 80% of the revenue generated by the product. Consequently, the company is no longer subject to the APP rebate system, which had previously clouded the visibility of its turnover.

Furthermore, the price point achieved allows for the generation of a claim against the French State under the APP rebate mechanism. This claim, amounting to nearly 6 million euros, significantly offsets the debt owed to the French State. Additionally, Advicenne will be able to record a reversal of provisions of approximately 1.4 million euros related to the early access program.



Analysts at TP Icap Midcap logically welcomed the announcements, stating it is 'excellent news that allows the group to exit the early access discount program and reduce its debt by 6 million euros'. This development is also positive given that the group filed for safeguard proceedings in early May 2026 to restructure its debt (29.3 million euros).



TP Icap Midcap also noted that this decision will facilitate the dispensing of the product in pharmacies. The analysts maintain a 'buy' rating with a price target of 4 euros, representing a 357% upside potential compared to Friday's closing price.