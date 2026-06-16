Adyen Outperforms Following Launch of Agentic Commerce Platform

On the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, Adyen recorded the largest gain on the AEX index this Tuesday following the launch of a new suite of modular APIs designed to enable businesses to sell across all conversational AI platforms.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/16/2026 at 11:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a press release, the Dutch fintech firm stated it designed its agentic commerce architecture, named 'Adyen Agentic', as an open ecosystem layer rather than a closed commerce environment.



The group explained that the system was envisioned to serve as a universal translator: merchants integrate it only once, and Adyen then translates that single integration to adapt to every agent platform, protocol, and payment method.



With components presented as modular, merchants can continue to rely on their existing e-commerce technologies, notably maintaining control over customer relationships, transaction routing, and payments.



This suite is intended to allow companies to sell across the entire spectrum of conversational AI platforms without having to rebuild their commerce systems for each new channel.



An Open Ecosystem



The solution includes a structured product and inventory management layer that broadcasts real-time catalog, pricing, and availability information (Agentic Feed), an orchestration layer that connects merchants' existing systems to conversational commerce platforms (Agentic Cart), and a layer dedicated to payments and fraud prevention (Agentic Payments).



Initial participants in the ecosystem include strategic partners such as American Express, Mastercard, Salesforce, and Visa, as well as appliance brand SharkNinja and fashion groups Tapestry and VF Corp.



Adyen Agentic is currently available in limited access for global enterprises operating in the United States, ahead of a future worldwide rollout.



The stock was up 4.3% late Tuesday afternoon following these announcements.