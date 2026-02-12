Dutch fintech Adyen tumbled in early trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange after a disappointing 2025 annual update. The stock was down over 20% at shortly after the market opened today.

Adyen was hit hard on Thursday morning after the company unveiled 2026 guidance the market viewed as too conservative. The European payments champion is going through a difficult patch, like the rest of the sector. Growth is still there, but margins are no longer improving enough for investors, who have become demanding given the company's lofty valuation in the market (2026 P/E of 28x).



In H2 2025, Adyen's net revenue reached €1.271bn, up 17% y-o-y, while EBITDA rose 23% to €702.1m. The group posted a free cash flow conversion rate of 86%, with investments limited to 5% of net revenue.



FY 2025 net revenue amounted to €2.36bn, up 18% y-o-y. EBITDA came in at €1.245bn, up 26% y-o-y, with its EBITDA margin reaching 53% for the year, compared with 50% in 2024. Free cash flow conversion was 87%, with capex representing 5% of net revenue for the year, stable compared with 2024.



For 2026, the company is targeting 20%-22% revenue growth and an EBITDA margin broadly stable compared with 2025. It expects its EBITDA margin to be above 55% by 2028. In addition, it said its EBITDA margin would remain broadly in line with 2025.



KBC analyst Thomas Couvreur said he was disappointed by the revenue level, weighed on by the weak US dollar. However, the broker noted that lower operating expenses brought net profit in line with consensus. "While the current results and the outlook for next year are broadly satisfactory, this may not be enough to reverse the very negative sentiment currently prevailing in the payments sector,” Couvreur said.



Jefferies took a similar stance. Hannes Leitner also cited the dollar headwind, but also focused on its cautious 2026 targets, with a merely stable margin proving sharply disappointing. The analyst sees a form of conservatism, but believes this more measured signal should continue to weigh on the stock in the short term.



Adyen shares had already lost more than 30% of their value YTD, after a lacklustre 2025 (-4.3%). The stock has moved away from its most recent highs (€1,485 in January), and even more so from its historical peak (€2,835 in 2021, at the height of fintech euphoria).





