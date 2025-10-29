On Wednesday, Adyen unveiled better-than-expected Q3 results and said it expects growth to pick up again next year, a prospect that reassures investors about the health of the Dutch digital payment processing specialist.



The stock jumped 7.8% in late morning trading, one of the strongest gains in the STOXX Europe 600 index, which edged up around 0.1%.



The fintech company announced this morning that it had generated net revenue of €598.4m in Q3, up 20% y-o-y, including a 23% increase at constant exchange rates, which is higher than the consensus of around 21.5%.



This better-than-expected performance led the Amsterdam-based group to renew its revenue growth target in line with its H1 performance, i.e., around 20% (+21% at constant exchange rates).



For 2026, Adyen says it has set itself a revenue growth target of between 20% and 25% ('low-and mid-twenties'), representing median growth of 22.5%, which would theoretically exceed the forecast for 2025.



'It was unclear whether the company would take advantage of today's release to deliver its forecasts for next year,' one trader said.



"That was indeed the case, and the prospect of accelerated growth should be well received," he adds.



The press release issued today is a source of relief given the concerns surrounding the impact of new US tariffs on the business of certain customers in Asia, an analyst covering the stock added.



Adyen plans to hold an investor day on November 11.