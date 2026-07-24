Aedifica invests €72m in 4 care homes in the UK and Spain

Aedifica announced an investment of €72m in four care facilities in the UK and Spain.



Aedifica is investing about £46.5m in the acquisition of three care homes in Bridlington, Durham and York (UK).



The three care homes are located in residential areas in Bridlington (East Yorkshire), Durham (County Durham), and York (North Yorkshire). The operating care home in Bridlington was completed in the second quarter of 2025. The other two facilities are currently under construction and are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Aedifica will also invest about €17.5m in the acquisition of an operating care home in Bilbao (Spain), operated by Grupo Jardines.



Jardines de Eztebe is a recently completed care home that opened in July 2024.



It is located in a residential area in Doneztebe-Etxebarri (about 12,000 inhabitants), about 7 km from downtown Bilbao (350,000 inhabitants).