Aedifica Shareholders Approve Merger with Cofinimmo

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/15/2026 at 04:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The extraordinary general meeting has approved the legal merger by absorption of Cofinimmo by Aedifica.



More than 99.99% of the shares represented voted in favor of the merger decision and the resulting capital increase.



All other agenda items submitted for a vote were also approved by the general meeting.



During this extraordinary general meeting, 45,276,115 Aedifica shares were represented, accounting for 54.24% of the total shares outstanding and exceeding the required quorum of at least half of the shares in circulation.



Following the successful exchange offer in early March, Aedifica holds more than 79%. Aedifica, in its capacity as majority shareholder, is in a position to approve the merger at the Cofinimmo extraordinary general meeting on June 30, 2026.



Following this approval, Cofinimmo shares will be delisted from Euronext effective July 1, 2026.



On July 1, 2026, the Cofinimmo shares not held by Aedifica or Cofinimmo itself, representing 7,775,000 shares, will be automatically exchanged at a ratio of 1.17842 for 9,162,060 newly issued Aedifica shares.