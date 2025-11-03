Aegon announced on Monday that David Herzog, an American businessman who joined its board of directors this year, would succeed William Connelly as chairman of the Dutch insurance group following the latter's departure, scheduled for December 13.



David Herzog, 66, was CFO of American International Group (AIG) between 2008 and 2016. He then served on the board of directors of MetLife between 2017 and 2024.



Leni Boeren, former CEO of Kempen Capital Management and member of the executive board of Van Lanschot Kempen, has been chosen to replace him as director. Boeren was previously CEO of Robeco and a member of the Euronext management committee.



Bill Connelly, a former banker who started his career at Chase Manhattan Bank, was appointed chairman of the board in 2018, but his term was set to expire in 2026.



Following these announcements, Aegon shares rose 0.7% on Monday on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.