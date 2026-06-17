Aegon Appoints Will Fuller as COO and Selects New York for Corporate Headquarters

Aegon has announced leadership changes designed to bolster strategic execution and support the planned relocation of its legal and corporate headquarters to the United States, confirming New York as the chosen site for its new home.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As part of these organizational shifts, Will Fuller will be appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aegon, effective January 1, 2027. In this capacity, he will oversee the operational management of Transamerica, Aegon's international businesses, and Aegon Asset Management.



He will report to Lard Friese, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aegon, who will maintain full responsibility for the group's strategy, overall performance, and leadership. Mr. Friese is scheduled to relocate to the United States in early 2027.



Will Fuller joined Aegon in March 2021 as COO of Transamerica. He previously held senior executive positions at Lincoln Financial Group and Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for global wealth management and oversaw asset management and insurance solutions on an international scale.



Aegon also confirmed that it has selected New York City as the location for its future corporate headquarters. The office is slated to open in mid-2027 and will house key support functions as well as members of the executive leadership team.



According to the Dutch-founded group, these changes align with its ambition to become a leading player in the U.S. life insurance and retirement sector, supported by robust international insurance operations and a global asset management firm.