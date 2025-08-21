Alongside the publication of its H1 2025 results, Aegon announces the start of a review of a possible relocation of its legal domicile and headquarters to the US.



This would simplify the corporate structure by aligning the legal domicile, tax residence, accounting standards, and regulatory framework with the geographic area where Aegon conducts the majority of its business, CEO Lard Friese said.



This comprehensive review will examine the implications of a potential relocation, including the impact on all of Aegon's stakeholders, and making its NYSE listing its primary listing alongside its Euronext listing.



If Aegon decides to proceed with such a relocation, the transition is expected to take two to three years. It plans to complete the review in the coming months and aims to provide further details at its investor day on December 10.