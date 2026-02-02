Affluent Medical Completes Acquisitions, Changes Name, and Secures First Tranche of Financing

Affluent Medical (+39.59%, at 2.75 euros) soars on the Paris Stock Exchange amid a flurry of news. The company has finalized acquisitions, changed its name, and secured a first tranche of financing worth 10 million euros.

The French MedTech company, specializing in the international development and industrialization of AI-powered mini-robots and biomimetic implants designed to revolutionize interventional cardiology and the treatment of strokes, has completed the acquisitions of Caranx Medical and Artedrone. These transactions have been paid in Carvolix shares, the new name for Affluent Medical.



At the same time, a first tranche of 10 million euros in financing has been made available to the company by funds managed by Truffle Capital and by Edwards Lifesciences, at a subscription price of 2.34 euros per share, representing a premium of 18.8% over the stock's last closing price.



Carvolix will focus on "revolutionizing heart valve replacement and stroke treatment, thus addressing major unmet medical needs in large markets with a total estimated value of 23 billion euros," the company explained.



According to brokerage firm Portzamparc, two out of three steps have now been completed. The analysts maintain in their model a total capital increase of 30 million euros. This scenario has no impact on their valuation; they remain buyers of Affluent Medical shares, with a price target of 3.50 euros.