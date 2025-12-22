Affluent Medical to Acquire Caranx Medical and Artedrone

Affluent Medical surged by 19% following Friday evening's announcement of binding agreements to acquire Caranx Medical and Artedrone. The two companies will be merged into a new integrated MedTech entity, named Carvolix.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 04:57 am EST

The acquisition prices, set at €16.6 million for Caranx Medical and €11.4 million for Artedrone, will be paid entirely through the issuance of new Affluent Medical shares, and may be supplemented by earn-out payments.



"This strategic consolidation aims to create a company tailored for the 21st-century interventional cardiologist – leveraging cutting-edge autonomous mini-robot technologies powered by AI, with the mission to democratize vital procedures currently reserved for highly specialized operators," explained Affluent.



Carvolix will focus on transforming cardiac valve replacement and ischemic stroke treatment, two major medical needs representing a total addressable market estimated at €23 billion.



The first commercial launch is scheduled for early 2026, with the U.S. introduction of the TAVIPILOT software, which has already received FDA approval. The company plans for direct commercialization in Europe and partnerships in the United States, the Middle East, and Asia.