For the first time since 2003, Vanguard has overtaken BlackRock as the leading issuer of ETFs in the United States.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Vanguard manages approximately $4,390bn in assets across its US-listed ETFs, compared to $4,360bn for BlackRock.

Bloomberg

For over two decades, BlackRock, through its iShares franchise, embodied the industrial expansion of ETFs. Larry Fink's firm built a sprawling machine, covering almost every asset class, every client segment, and nearly every possible use for exchange-traded funds. This dominance was cemented by the 2009 acquisition of Barclays Global Investors, which included iShares, in a deal that helped make BlackRock the world's largest asset manager. Yet, the American summit now eludes it in favor of a rival long perceived as more austere, more monotonous, and more disciplined: a rival that has won precisely because of that monotony.

Vanguard's victory was not achieved through a breakthrough in crypto ETFs, a bet on artificial intelligence, or a series of aggressive acquisitions. It results from a much slower, much more patient, almost geological phenomenon: millions of retail investors and financial advisors who continue, month after month, to pour money into the same ultra-low-cost index funds, regardless of market tremors. It is a victory of disciplined inertia over commercial sophistication.

The Totem Fund that Tipped the Scales

If one had to put a face to this shift, it would not be that of an investment banker or a Manhattan trader. It would be that of a ticker: VOO. In June 2026, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF became the first ETF in history to cross the $1,000bn asset threshold. It achieved this less than 18 months after overtaking SPY, State Street's legendary ETF launched in 1993, following an ascent fueled by the same relentless recipe: broad exposure to the US market, minuscule fees, and perfect product transparency. VOO charges 0.03% in annual fees, compared to 0.09% for SPY.

In an industry where there is much talk of product innovation, thematic ranges, smart beta, tokenization, active funds, and new wrappers, the product that toppled the king is perhaps the most mundane of all: an ETF that replicates the S&P 500 for almost nothing.

Why Vanguard Attracts More Patient Capital

To understand why Vanguard eventually caught up with BlackRock, one must look at what fundamentally distinguishes the company from its competitors. Vanguard is not structured like a traditional asset manager with external shareholders to remunerate. The group emphasizes that its "investor-owned" structure: where the funds own Vanguard, and the investors own the funds: allows it to prioritize the long term and pass on economies of scale through lower fees rather than shareholder profitability. Since 1975, Vanguard claims to have reduced fund fees more than 2,000 times. Earlier this year, the firm indicated that its fee cuts since February 2025 were returning more than half a billion dollars to investors, with nearly $250m in 2026 alone. Its average asset-weighted expense ratio is now just 0.06%, compared to 0.39% for the rest of the US industry.

It is a cumulative mechanism. The more Vanguard collects, the more its unit costs drop. The more its costs drop, the more attractive its funds become to long-term savers and financial advisors looking for simple, robust, and defensible solutions for their clients.

The other crucial difference is the very shape of the offering. At the end of May, ETFGI counted 487 ETFs for iShares in the United States, compared to 115 for Vanguard. Yet, the asset gap between the two was already nearly zero. This is perhaps the most telling statistic: Vanguard has almost the same critical mass as iShares with about a quarter of the number of products. Where BlackRock built a universal platform, Vanguard concentrated its power on a small number of core funds that are highly liquid, well-known, and deeply integrated into standard allocations. It is the difference between a financial supermarket and a handful of products that have become almost automatic choices.

Bloomberg also highlights that client composition plays a decisive role. Vanguard relies more heavily on retail investors and advisors committed to a "buy and hold" logic, while BlackRock is more exposed to institutional clients, whose flows are naturally more tactical, sometimes more opportunistic, and therefore more volatile.

BlackRock Loses the Crown, But Not the Empire

However, it would be wrong to interpret this reversal as a decline for BlackRock. The group remains, by far, the largest asset management machine in the world. BlackRock's total assets under management reached a record $14,040bn at the end of 2025, compared to approximately $10,000bn for Vanguard at the start of 2026.

What This Duel Says About the New Age of ETFs

This shift occurs in an industry that has completely changed in scale. At the turn of the 2000s, ETFs remained a niche tool for many savers. In 2026, they form one of the major infrastructures of global savings. ETFGI recorded 5,283 ETFs listed in the United States at the end of May, with $15,690bn in assets, and $21,910bn globally at the end of April.