After a disappointing ADP, Wall Street awaits the ISM manufacturing report

U.S. equity markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday, with investors staying cautious ahead of a run of macroeconomic indicators and remarks from Christine Lagarde and Kevin Warsh, during the ECB's annual symposium in Sintra (Portugal). Shortly before the open, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.37% and 0.79%, respectively.

Traders will be watching the release of June's manufacturing PMI and the June ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, as well as weekly U.S. oil inventories.



In the meantime, the ADP survey sent an early signal of a cooling labor market: the private sector added 98,000 jobs in June, versus 122,000 the prior month and 118,000 expected by economists.



The session follows a higher close on Tuesday, marked by a fresh all-time high for the Dow Jones, as Wall Street will be closed on Friday for Independence Day.



On the geopolitical front, indirect talks between the United States and Iran are resuming in Doha under Qatari mediation, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed that the Israeli military would maintain its presence 'indefinitely' in the security zones established in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.



On the corporate side, General Mills and Constellation Brands posted results that beat expectations, supported respectively by demand for staple consumer food products and resilient sales of premium beer.



Separately, according to the Financial Times, CMA CGM is said to be close to acquiring FedEx's third-party logistics business for about $1.4bn.