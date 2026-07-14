Progress in artificial intelligence will no longer depend solely on model sophistication, but increasingly on the infrastructure required to run it. Goldman Sachs puts cumulative investment between 2026 and 2031 in compute power, data centers and electricity at about $7.6tn, with annual spending rising from $765bn to $1.64tn.

Electricity is the primary constraint on data center expansion. Grids were sized for an average utilization rate near 60%, while a large-scale AI rollout could push some infrastructure toward 90%. In the main U.S. markets, connection lead times are running eight to 12 years, or two to three generations of GPUs. A delayed project thus risks bringing online chips that are already obsolete at commissioning, which puts a growing premium on industrial sites that already have an existing power connection.



Given these timelines, on-site generation is emerging as a credible solution for locations that are not connected. Goldman estimates that about one-third of future capacity could operate off-grid, temporarily or permanently. Microsoft, Meta and Oracle are already developing projects based on dedicated gas generation, while nuclear is moving back to the forefront. Hyperscalers are shifting from simple power consumers to energy developers, increasing their capital needs and their exposure to regulatory and operational risks.



While nuclear offers an abundant and relatively stable source of electricity, its buildout faces constraints of its own. Only three uranium conversion facilities are operating in the West, while most of the remaining global capacity is concentrated in Russia and China. This dependence increases the strategic value of Western conversion and enrichment capacity, but it also exposes nuclear projects to timelines and costs that may be underestimated.



Energy production is only part of the problem. Electrical distribution equipment has order backlogs stretching several years, while transformers, gas turbines and cooling systems are becoming critical links. Goldman also estimates that the U.S. power and grid supply chain will need more than 500,000 additional workers by 2030. These shortages should strengthen the pricing power of specialized equipment makers and service providers, but also extend build schedules, inflate budgets and reduce returns for the least advanced projects.



Water is another bottleneck that is still relatively under-discussed. Nearly two-thirds of US data centers built or planned since 2022 are located in regions facing water stress, even as their water consumption could double by 2030. Sites with durable access to this resource and water-efficient cooling technologies should therefore become more attractive, while some projects may face local opposition or tighter regulatory constraints.



The shift to 'physical AI' adds, finally, challenges specific to autonomous robots: sensors, actuators, batteries, onboard computing, real-world data and certification. Goldman forecasts a market for humanoids rising from 20,000 units in 2025 to 1.4 million in 2035, but their operational integration is advancing more slowly than the hardware. This inertia favors industrial players already established in factories and holding proprietary data, while also suggesting that revenues could materialize more slowly than some valuations imply.



For investors, the most profitable scarcity may therefore be less the intelligence itself than the assets capable of putting it into production. Power producers, owners of connected land, grid equipment makers and specialists in nuclear, cooling, water or industrial automation are therefore gaining increasing leverage across the entire value chain.