After its promising results, UnitedHealth is set to jump at the open on Wall Street
Second-quarter 2026 results are sharply higher than last year and above market expectations. The group also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance and announced massive share buybacks. Enough to put a smile on investors' faces: the stock is expected to rise by more than 6% at the open on Wall Street.
UnitedHealth Group reported net profit attributable to shareholders of $5.48bn for the second quarter of 2026, up 61% year over year and well above the S&P consensus, which had more modestly called for $4.19bn.
Reported earnings per share came in at $6.04, versus $3.74 a year earlier, compared with a consensus of $4.63. On an adjusted basis, adjusted EPS was $6.38, up 56.4% from $4.08 in the second quarter of 2025.
Revenue reached $112bn, a modest 0.4% increase from last year, but once again topping the consensus forecast ($110.8bn).
On the back of this momentum, UnitedHealth Group raised its outlook: the company now expects adjusted EPS of between $19.5 and $20, versus $17.75 to $18.25 previously. It also expects "at least $5bn in share buybacks over the fiscal year".
"Our results and outlook reflect the continued progress of our efforts to simplify how we operate, improve both the affordability of care and the experience for patients and health care professionals, while putting modern technologies to work to deliver tangible improvements for people," said Stephen Hemsley, the group's CEO.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is one of the leading American suppliers of healthcare products and services. Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- health insurance (53.7%; UnitedHealthcare);
- prescription insurance plan management services (42.9%; Optum Health and Optum Rx): administrative management (reimbursement management, patient claim processing, etc.), drug distribution, decision-making information, sales of medical information management services, etc.;
- provision of computer services (3.4%; Optum Insight): consulting, development, and integration of solutions for transaction management, healthcare plan management, data processing, etc.
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