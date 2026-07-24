Europe's main stock markets are ending the final session of the week on a positive note, with the CAC 40 up 0.88%, at 8,372 points, just behind London (+0.9%) and Frankfurt (+1.33%). For the week as a whole, performances are also respectable, with +0.40% for Paris, +1.05% for Frankfurt and +1.28% in London.

The week now ending was marked by an intensification of tensions in the Middle East. As the United States now bombs facilities in Iran for a 13th consecutive night, the Houthis announced a blockade of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait targeting ships flying the Saudi flag.



These Yemeni rebels, backed by Tehran, are railing against the 'criminal Saudi enemy'. According to their spokesman, Yahya Saree, Riyadh has in fact led 'an unjust and oppressive siege against our dear people for nearly twelve years, plundering our resources and imposing a complete blockade on our ports and airports by land, sea and air'.



Still on the geopolitical front, Donald Trump has just announced on Truth Social that he had received assurances from Beijing and Moscow that they were not selling weapons to Iran. These 'two major countries often mentioned in the context of the Iran file are not, in my opinion, involved in this type of transaction. If they were, the consequences would be very harmful for them,' the president argued.



Oil under watch



The spillover of the Middle East conflict into the Red Sea has nevertheless sent oil prices surging: yesterday, Brent even crossed the symbolic threshold of $100 a barrel (after the Houthis targeted two Saudi ships in the Red Sea) before easing today to around $97.2 (-3.3%).



This slight pullback could be due to several factors: no other ship has so far been targeted at Bab-el-Mandeb since yesterday. In addition, OPEC+ is expected to approve a further increase in production quotas of 188,000 barrels per day for September at the August 2 meeting, which would mark a fourth consecutive monthly increase.



Since April, the organization has raised quotas by about 1.15 million barrels per day (m b/d), reports Frederic Lorec, an oil analyst at AlphaValue, moving closer to pre-war levels. Except that production figures themselves are running around 36.3 m b/d in June, versus about 43 before the outbreak of the war. So while quotas are rising, production is falling. 'We remain convinced that the gap between announced quotas and barrels actually available supports prices well beyond what OPEC+ messaging suggests,' the analyst notes.



ECB: September appointment



Unsurprisingly, the ECB left its key rates unchanged in July. 'The implicitly more restrictive tone adopted in June had gradually eased at the Sintra forum, as oil prices retreated after the memorandum of understanding (MOU),' Deutsche Bank notes. Except that the tone has toughened again with the renewed escalation of the Middle East conflict.



At her press conference, Christine Lagarde also revealed that some members of the Council favored a rate hike as soon as this meeting and stressed that the ECB would track economic data very closely ahead of the September meeting.



'In light of this communication and the new spike in energy prices, a second rate increase in September now looks very likely. Such a decision would also be consistent with the simulations from our macroeconomic model, which continues to anticipate one final hike. We therefore maintain our forecast for a terminal deposit rate of 2.50% in September,' Goldman Sachs economists say.



Stocks on the move



On the markets front, the Paris index is being driven by Dassault Systemes, up 7.90% after publishing its results yesterday. The stock has gained 11.64% over two sessions.



Among other notable moves, Carrefour posts the steepest decline in the CAC 40, down 4.85% after a mixed first half, showing recurring operating income (ROC) of €757m, below the consensus, which had been looking for €779m.



Also worth noting is Argan's performance (+14.98%) after the announcement of a cross-border merger project via a share exchange with Belgium's WDP. This would create a logistics real estate giant valued at €13bn and present in eight countries.



Elsewhere in Europe, SAP stands out with a gain of 9.26%. While the software giant posted disappointing profits due to R&D spending, that was overshadowed by better-than-expected revenue thanks to the strength of cloud.



Finally, Neste falls 6.43% after posting second-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations, despite a record margin in the renewables segment. The earnings miss is enough to punish the stock in a market already weakened by Brent's rise above $100.