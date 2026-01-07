Buoyed by the success of the military operation in Venezuela, the Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Greenland.

After Nicolás Maduro's capture by US special forces on Saturday, everyone is now wondering which country will be Donald Trump's next target. In recent hours, all eyes have turned to Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty.

Yesterday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump and his team were "discussing several options" to obtain Greenland, adding that "of course using the US military is always an option".

Since returning to the White House, the US president has repeatedly said the United States must take control of Greenland for national security reasons. "We'll take care of Greenland in about two months," he said Sunday aboard Air Force One.

Maduro's capture was a show of force by the United States, now giving it enormous leverage over other countries. In other words, it can extract major concessions simply by brandishing the threat of military intervention.

As such, there is no need to rush to Polymarket and bet everything on a US intervention in Greenland. According to The Wall Street Journal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Monday that the administration's recent threats toward Greenland do not mean that the United States is planning an imminent invasion, and that the goal is to buy the island from Denmark.

Over the course of their history, the United States has tried on several occasions to buy Greenland. Donald Trump himself attempted it in 2019, describing it as a "big real-estate deal" that, he said, would be very advantageous for Copenhagen. The offer sparked an outcry, and he was forced to cancel a planned visit to Denmark.

Turning up the pressure

But now, this is no longer about a real-estate purchase, and the US administration is turning up the pressure. In December, Donald Trump appointed a special envoy for Greenland: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. On Saturday, Katie Miller, the wife of the White House deputy chief of staff, posted a map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag, with the caption "SOON".

Last January, it was Donald Trump Jr., the US president's son, who traveled to the island. Then, in March 2025, JD Vance visited the US Pituffik base. There, he scolded Denmark for not having invested enough in Greenland's security, saying that, "Our friends in Denmark haven't done their job."

At the time, the US vice president appeared to be playing the Greenland-independence card. "What's going to happen, in our view, is that Greenlanders will choose to become independent from Denmark. From there, we will have conversations with the people of Greenland. So I think it is far too premature to talk about things that are too far off. We do not think military force will ever be necessary."

Seizing Greenland by force would be a rupture, because it would amount to an attack on the territory of a NATO member. "If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday. "Including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of World War II."