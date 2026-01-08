Buoyed by the success of the military operation in Venezuela, the Trump administration is ramping up pressure on Greenland.

After Nicolás Maduro's capture by US special forces on Saturday, everyone is now wondering which country will be Donald Trump's next target. Recently, all eyes have turned to Greenland, a territory under Danish sovereignty.

Yesterday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Donald Trump and his team are "discussing several options" for securing Greenland, adding that "of course using the US military is always an option".

Since returning to the White House, the US president has repeatedly said that the United States needs to take control of Greenland for national security reasons. "We'll deal with Greenland in about two months," he said on Sunday aboard Air Force One.

Maduro's capture was a show of force by the United States, giving it enormous leverage over other countries. In other words, it can win major concessions simply by brandishing the threat of military intervention.

So there is no need to rush to Polymarket and bet everything on a US intervention in Greenland. According to The Wall Street Journal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Monday that the administration's recent threats towards Greenland do not mean that the United States is planning an imminent invasion - rather that it wants to buy the island from Denmark.

Throughout their history, the United States has tried to buy Greenland several times. Donald Trump himself attempted to do this in 2019, describing it as a "large real-estate deal" that he said would be very advantageous for Copenhagen. The offer sparked an uproar, and he had to cancel a planned visit to Denmark.

Turning up the pressure

But now, this is no longer about a property transaction, with the US administration turning up the pressure. In December, Donald Trump appointed a special envoy for Greenland: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. On Saturday, Katie Miller, the wife of the White House deputy chief of staff, posted a map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag, with the caption "SOON".

Last January, it was Donald Trump Jr., the US president's son, who traveled to the island. Then, in March 2025, JD Vance visited the US base at Pituffik. There, he scolded Denmark for not investing enough in Greenland's security, saying, "Our friends in Denmark haven't done their job."

At the time, the US vice president appeared to be playing the Greenland independence card. "What we think will happen is that the Greenlanders will choose to become independent from Denmark. From there, we'll have conversations with the people of Greenland. So I think it's far too premature to talk about things that are too far off. We don't think military force will ever be necessary."

Taking Greenland by force would be a rupture, because it would be an attack on the territory of a NATO member. "If the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday. "Including our NATO, and therefore the security architecture put in place since the end of the Second World War."