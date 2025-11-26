Afyren shares posted the strongest rise on the Paris Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the greentech company's announcement that it had raised €23 million to finance its biorefinery reassured the market.
At around 10:40 a.m., the agricultural product recovery specialist's share price climbed 19%, putting it back in positive territory since January 1, with an annual gain now exceeding 9%.
Yesterday evening, the company announced that it had completed a €23 million capital increase, fully subscribed by Kemin Industries, a manufacturer of specialty ingredients and biotechnology and a long-standing customer since 2018, as well as by its reference shareholder Bpifrance.
The issue price of €2.40 per share represents a 9% premium over the weighted average volume-weighted share price over the last three trading sessions.
The transaction will enable Afyren to ramp up capacity at its Neoxy biorefinery, based in the Grand-Est region, which produces 100% bio-based and low-carbon acids for human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, and materials, as well as lubricants and technical fluids.
