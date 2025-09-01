ING reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Ageas shares, while raising its target price for them from €49 to €64, following the Belgian insurance company's H1 2025 results last week.



The broker says that the outlook for 2025 and the FCF target for 2027 "mainly reflect a much better H1 of 2025, but also growing confidence that problem areas are being turned around."



The UK is looking to integrate at least two acquisitions in H2, while China is facing lower interest rates and has once again increased its dividends (of which Ageas receives around 25%), it continues.