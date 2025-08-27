Ageas has posted a net operating profit of €734m for H1 2025, up almost 20% from €613m a year ago, representing a 2.2-point improvement in its return on equity to 18.6%.



The Belgian insurer explains that this 20% increase in net operating income was driven by a solid non-life result, supported by a lower-than-expected weather impact and a low tax rate in China.



"With such a strong first half, we are confident that we will achieve a net operating profit for the full year of between €1.3bn and €1.35b,, management said.



This outlook allows us to revise our Elevate27 targets upwards, increasing the holding FCF target from over €2.2bn to over €2.3bn by 2027, it continued.