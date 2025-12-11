AGM gives green light to Claranova's transfer to Euronext Growth

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/11/2025 at 09:09 am EST

Claranova announces that its combined general meeting of shareholders has approved its plan to transfer the listing of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris market.



As announced on October 29 by the software publisher, this proposed transfer will reduce regulatory constraints and obligations, thereby optimizing the costs associated with listing its shares.



"The resources and means thus freed up can be fully redirected towards the execution of the strategic plan dedicated to revenue growth and improved profitability," it said.



Subject to the approval of Euronext Paris, this direct listing will be carried out through an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of existing Claranova shares, without the issuance of new shares.