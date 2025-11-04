Agnico Eagle Mines Limited reported robust growth in Q2 25, driven by record gold production and favorable gold prices. The company's strategic investment in Fuerte Metals Corporation is in line with its focus on high geological potential projects. Strong quarterly results and disciplined cost management further reinforce Agnico's market leadership in the gold mining industry.

Published on 11/04/2025 at 04:38 am EST - Modified on 11/04/2025 at 05:08 am EST

Agnico was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. It is a leading gold mining company, operating in Canada, Australia, Finland, and Mexico. Key operations include Canadian Malartic, Detour Lake and Fosterville. The company has a robust pipeline of exploration projects in the US and other countries.

Agnico has announced a strategic investment of $5.9m (NB: all USD in this article) in Fuerte Metals Corporation by acquiring 5 million subscription receipts at $1.2 each. Each receipt converts to one corporate unit, consisting of one common share and one warrant, allowing Agnico to purchase shares at $1.8 over five years. This transaction increases Agnico's stake to approximately 8.12% non-diluted and 11.65% partially diluted, aligning with its strategy of investing in high geological potential projects.

Long-term growth trajectory

Agnico posted robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 28.9%, reaching $8.3bn in FY24, driven by annual gold production and favorable gold prices. EBITDA registered a CAGR of 35.8% to $4.5bn, with margins improving from 46.1% to 54.2%, helped by cost control initiatives. Moreover, Agnico delivered strong results in Q2 25, driven by higher gold production and disciplined cost management.

From FY 21-24, FCF rose from $323m to $2.1bn, driven by CFO growth from $1.3bn to $4.0bn. Cash and cash equivalent increased from $186m to $926m, while total debt decreased from $1.7bn to $1.3bn, improving gearing from 28.4% to 6.2%.

In comparison, Newmont Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 15.2% over FY 21-24, reaching $18.7bn. EBITDA grew at CAGR of 25.8% to $8.9bn, with margin expanding from 37.0% to 47.4%.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered impressive returns of approximately 89.4%. In comparison, Newmont Corporation's stock delivered lower returns of around 80.3% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of $1.6 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Agnico is currently trading at a P/E of 20.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $7.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 22.9x, but higher than Newmont Corporation (12.0x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.0x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $7.6bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.8x and Newmont Corporation (6.9x).

Agnico is monitored by 19 analysts, with 16 having 'Buy' ratings and three having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $188.8, implying 16.2% upside potential over the stock's current price.

Analysts' views are supported by an estimated EBITDA CAGR of 23.3% to $8.8bn with its margin expanding from 56.6% to 70.4% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 35.6% to $4.7bn. Meanwhile, for Newmont Corporation, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 21.5% and a net profit CAGR of 36.8%.

Overall, Agnico shows strong growth potential and strategic foresight through investments and operational efficiency. With robust financial performance, impressive stock returns, and favorable analyst ratings, the company is poised for continued success. Its disciplined cost management and high geological potential projects promise a bright long-term trajectory. However, the company faces operational, environmental, and regulatory risks, including project delays, cost escalations, and commodity price volatility.